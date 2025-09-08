How Shonda Rhimes turned 'Bridgerton' into a global Netflix phenomenon

Shonda Rhimes , a titan of television production, took OTT by storm with the success of Bridgerton . The period drama took the world by storm, proving Rhimes's knack for creating content that sells. The series's popularity emphasized her strategic method to storytelling and production, creating new standards in the OTT space. Here's how Rhimes pulled off this mammoth task.

#1 Strategic partnership with Netflix Rhimes's deal with Netflix was a game-changer for her career. With an exclusive $100mn deal, she got the freedom to create and reach a large audience base. The deal helped her tell different stories without the restrictions of a traditional network. The outcome was Bridgerton, which soon became one of Netflix's most-watched shows, proving how game-changing deals can help expand reach.

#2 Diverse storytelling approach Rhimes has a knack for telling stories inclusively and diversely. In Bridgerton, she cast a multicultural ensemble and tackled themes pertinent to modern-day life without compromising on historical accuracy. It was this formula that connected with audiences across the world, which played a major role in making the show a massive hit on OTT platforms.

#3 Effective marketing strategies The marketing strategy for Bridgerton was instrumental in its success. By capitalizing on social media platforms and roping in influencers, the show created buzz pre-release. The visually stunning trailers and teasers also drew potential viewers's attention. All of this resulted in the show being highly anticipated and record-breaking viewership numbers on release.

#4 High production quality The high production quality of Bridgerton also made it stand out from other period dramas on OTT services. The attention to detail in costume design, set construction, and cinematography made for an immersive viewing experience for audiences. This commitment to excellence not only made viewers happy but also set new standards for future productions within the genre.