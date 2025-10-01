'The Crown' reveals the royals's most fascinating traditions

The Crown, the critically acclaimed series, gives a fascinating insight into the British royal family and its traditions. The show delves into the lives of royals, giving us a glimpse of the customs and rituals that have been followed for centuries. From coronations to family gatherings, The Crown captures the essence of these traditions beautifully. Here are some key moments from the series that highlight these royal customs.

#1 The significance of coronation ceremonies Coronation ceremonies are an integral part of British royal tradition. The Crown depicts this momentous occasion with great detail, showcasing the historical significance and the elaborate rituals involved. From anointing to crowning, every step is steeped in history and symbolism. The series gives viewers an insight into how these ceremonies are not just a formality but a reaffirmation of the monarch's duties and responsibilities.

#2 Family gatherings: A glimpse into private life Family gatherings are another important aspect of royal life that The Crown depicts beautifully. These private moments give a glimpse into how royals interact with each other away from public eyes. Be it Christmas at Sandringham or summer holidays at Balmoral Castle, these scenes show how family traditions are maintained even in the midst of public duties.

#3 State visits: A showcase of diplomacy State visits are an important part of royal duties, and The Crown shows how these events are a mix of diplomacy and tradition. The series shows how state visits are not just about meeting foreign dignitaries, but also about representing Britain on an international level. From formal receptions to cultural exchanges, every visit is a reflection of the longstanding diplomatic relations.