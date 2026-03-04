With 'Toxic' out, how much can 'Dhurandhar 2' profit?

The shocking announcement by the makers of Toxic to delay its release has opened up new avenues for Dhurandhar 2, which is set to hit theaters on March 19. The decision was made due to "uncertainty in the Middle East," as stated by Yash , the film's lead actor and co-producer. This move effectively ends the much-anticipated box office clash between Toxic and Dhurandhar 2.

Box office impact 'Dhurandhar 2' to be screened on extra 1,000 screens With Toxic's postponement, Dhurandhar 2 is now likely to get a wider release across India. Trade experts estimate that the film can be screened on up to 6,000 screens, a significant increase from the earlier estimated 4,500-5,000 screens, per Hindustan Times. Given India has around 10,000 screens, they were set to be more/less equally divided among the two films. Now, this wider release could potentially boost Dhurandhar's box office collection by an additional ₹100 crore in the opening weekend alone.

Pre-sales success 'Dhurandhar 2's solo release boosts pre-sales in North America The solo release strategy has already started paying off for Dhurandhar 2, with pre-sales in North America crossing the $100K mark two weeks ahead of its release. Sacnilk reported that the film has grossed $100K in pre-sales, including $70K for its premiere on March 18. The film is expected to cross the $1 million mark in premieres alone, challenging Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which holds the record for the biggest premiere by an Indian film in the US at $1.2 million.

Advertisement

Record-breaking potential Anticipation for 'Dhurandhar 2' continues to grow The first part of Dhurandhar was a massive hit in North America, grossing over $20 million. It even surpassed Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America before its run ended. Given the current buzz and pre-sale success, Dhurandhar 2 is on track to replicate this feat. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun.

Advertisement