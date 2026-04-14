Howard Stern sued for $2.5 million by former employee

Leslie Kuhn, a former executive assistant to Howard Stern and his wife Beth Stern, is suing the radio host for a whopping $2.5 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed on Sunday and alleges that she was unfairly dismissed from her job in February 2026 after managing the household staff and operations since 2024. The court documents were obtained by Page Six.

Lawsuit details Allegations of disorganized business operations Kuhn's lawsuit alleges that she was subjected to "immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site." It also claims that she witnessed "massively disorganized" and "questionable business operations and accounting practices." The suit further states that Stern's production company presented her with a nondisclosure agreement (NDA), which she denies signing.

NDA dispute Kuhn seeks to have NDA declared unenforceable Kuhn is seeking to have the NDA declared unenforceable, arguing it restricts her from speaking about her employment and termination. The contract allegedly prohibited her from revealing business matters, as well as Stern and Beth's personal details, such as their dining choices and sleeping arrangements. Her lawyer John J Leonard, told Page Six that his client is being "entirely muzzled," which he believes creates an unfair power imbalance.

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