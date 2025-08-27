Hrithik rents 3BHK to girlfriend Saba at huge discount

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly rented out his luxurious sea-facing flat in Andheri West to his girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad . The 3BHK apartment on Juhu-Versova Link Road covers an impressive 12,000 sq ft and is being leased at a heavily discounted ₹75,000 per month. This is significantly lower than the market rate for such properties in the area, which usually ranges between ₹1L and ₹2L per month.

Property specifics Flat located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) The flat is situated in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan), a building where Roshan reportedly bought three floors back in 2020. The leave and license agreement for the property was finalized in early August, with Azad also providing a ₹1.25 lakh deposit. Despite being in a relationship, the couple continues to live separately, as Roshan currently stays in a rented sea-facing apartment in Juhu's Palazzo Building.

Acquisition details Roshan's work front Earlier reports indicate that Roshan purchased the units from Bandra-based builder Samir Bhojwani via two registration documents. He owns the 18th floor of the building, along with a duplex spanning the 19th and 20th floors. On the work front, Roshan can currently be seen in War 2, which is inching closer to ₹350cr worldwide, as per Sacnilk. The film sees him reprising his role as Major Kabir against Jr NTR's new antagonist Vikram.