Hrithik rents 3BHK to girlfriend Saba at huge discount
What's the story
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly rented out his luxurious sea-facing flat in Andheri West to his girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad. The 3BHK apartment on Juhu-Versova Link Road covers an impressive 12,000 sq ft and is being leased at a heavily discounted ₹75,000 per month. This is significantly lower than the market rate for such properties in the area, which usually ranges between ₹1L and ₹2L per month.
Property specifics
Flat located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan)
The flat is situated in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan), a building where Roshan reportedly bought three floors back in 2020. The leave and license agreement for the property was finalized in early August, with Azad also providing a ₹1.25 lakh deposit. Despite being in a relationship, the couple continues to live separately, as Roshan currently stays in a rented sea-facing apartment in Juhu's Palazzo Building.
Acquisition details
Roshan's work front
Earlier reports indicate that Roshan purchased the units from Bandra-based builder Samir Bhojwani via two registration documents. He owns the 18th floor of the building, along with a duplex spanning the 19th and 20th floors. On the work front, Roshan can currently be seen in War 2, which is inching closer to ₹350cr worldwide, as per Sacnilk. The film sees him reprising his role as Major Kabir against Jr NTR's new antagonist Vikram.
Upcoming release
Azad's upcoming film
Meanwhile, Azad is preparing for the release of her upcoming musical drama Songs of Paradise. Directed by Danish Renzu and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film also features Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey. The film pays tribute to the veteran singers of Kashmir and is inspired by the legendary voice of the late singer Raj Begum. It will be released on Friday on Prime Video.