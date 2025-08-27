Sanjay Dutt adds Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to his garage Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt just treated himself to a seriously luxe upgrade—a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, worth ₹3.39 crore (ex-showroom).

He went for a custom dual-tone Obsidian Black and Rubellite Red finish, adding another ₹18.64 lakh to the bill, making this ride stand out even more in his collection.