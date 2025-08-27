Next Article
Sanjay Dutt adds Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to his garage
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt just treated himself to a seriously luxe upgrade—a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, worth ₹3.39 crore (ex-showroom).
He went for a custom dual-tone Obsidian Black and Rubellite Red finish, adding another ₹18.64 lakh to the bill, making this ride stand out even more in his collection.
SUV offers 'palace on wheels' vibes
This SUV is all about next-level comfort: think plush Nappa leather seats, customizable ambient lighting, reclining rear seats with massage functions, and a top-tier Burmester sound system—basically "palace on wheels" vibes.
Power-wise, it's got a 4.0-liter V8 engine with hybrid tech pushing out 557hp.