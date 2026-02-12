'Don 3': Was Hrithik approached after Ranveer's exit?

The ongoing conflict between actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar 's Excel Entertainment over the latter's Don 3 has taken a new turn. Singh, who was initially signed for the film, reportedly exited in December 2025. Allegations have since surfaced that Excel considered replacing him with Hrithik Roshan . However, a source close to Roshan has now denied these claims.

Statement 'Hrithik was not approached to star in 'Don 3' The source told HT City, "It is not true, Hrithik was not approached to star in Don 3 after Ranveer came on board." This statement comes amid speculation about the reasons behind Singh's exit from Don 3 and his alleged disputes with Excel Entertainment. Singh reportedly accused the production house of delaying the shoot when his films were underperforming and considering Roshan for the lead role without his knowledge.

Industry discussion What was the outcome of the discussions after Singh's exit? Bollywood Hungama reported on the discussions that took place after Singh's exit. The portal said, "From the outset, it was made clear that the intent was not to single out or blame any individual." "The discussion revolved around a larger industry issue: what options a filmmaker has after investing substantial money in a film's pre-production when the principal actor exits the project."

