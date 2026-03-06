Hrithik Roshan to collaborate with 'Daaku Maharaaj' director Bobby?
What's the story
There has been recent buzz about superstar Hrithik Roshan possibly collaborating with Telugu filmmaker Bobby, who delivered the 2025 hit Daaku Maharaaj. The speculation gained traction after Telugu screenwriter-producer Kona Venkat's interview clip went viral on X. In the video, Venkat revealed that his team had met Roshan for a narration and that the actor was keen on an upcoming project by Bobby. Is the project really happening?
Industry insights
No ongoing discussions between Roshan and Bobby: Source
A new report by The Hollywood Reporter India has revealed that there are no ongoing discussions between Roshan and Bobby. A source told the portal, "There was a meeting a while back, and it was a positive interaction, but nothing materialized beyond that, which is quite common in the industry." "At the moment, there is no project being discussed with Hrithik."
Ongoing projects
Meanwhile, Roshan is committed to a major pan-India project
Meanwhile, Roshan is already committed to a major pan-India project with Hombale Films, headed by Vijay Kiragandur. The film, which was announced last year, promises to be a spectacle where "intensity meets imagination on a grand scale." In an earlier statement, Roshan expressed his excitement about working with the banner and creating a "cinematic experience for our audience." Roshan was last seen in War 2.
Streaming ventures
Roshan is also foraying into the web space
In addition to his film commitments, Roshan is also making strides in the streaming space. His production house, HRX Films, has joined hands with Amazon Prime Video for an original thriller drama series titled Storm. The show, created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, delves into themes of secrets and survival in Mumbai's underbelly. It stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad.