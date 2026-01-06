Hrithik Roshan's 'Storm' to wrap up by February: Report

Storm boasts a star-studded cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F , Saba Azad , Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi , and Rajit Kapur . The series is the first in a variety of collaborations between Prime Video and Roshan's HRX Films under his FilmKraft Productions banner. The script for Storm was reportedly developed over three years before production began.

Production insights

Roshan's enthusiasm for 'Storm' and collaboration with Singh

The source also revealed that Roshan is very excited about the script of Storm. He has been working closely with Singh during the scripting and pre-production stages. The insider added, "Hrithik is kicked about the show's script. He loved Ajit's directorial venture Tabbar (2021). So, he knows the filmmaker will bring his unique flavor to the genre, where style, substance, and sensitivity will unite."