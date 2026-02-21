Hrithik Roshan pays tribute to late filmmaker MM Baig

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has paid a heartfelt tribute to late filmmaker MM Baig, who was found dead at his residence earlier this week. Baig, known for his work in Hindi films and as the father of former child actor Baby Guddu, reportedly passed away alone after battling illness for some time. In an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), Roshan remembered how Baig had helped him build confidence as an actor during a crucial phase of his career.

Actor's tribute 'You helped me gain confidence over my speech...' Roshan wrote, "My dear Baig ji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor." "You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery...you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me." "For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time empowering my vulnerability." "I was lost. And you helped me find my way. Back when I was only 18 years old."

Investigation details Baig was living alone Baig's publicist, Hanif Zaveri, revealed that the director had been unwell for a while and was living alone. "He was unwell for quite some time. Since he hadn't come out of the house for four-five days, the neighbors complained to the cops about a foul smell coming from his house," Zaveri told PTI. "The police opened the door and found Baig sahab's dead body and informed his daughter about it." He was reportedly in his 70s.

