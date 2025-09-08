Next Article
Hrithik to direct 'Krrish 4;' filming begins mid-2026
Big news for Krrish fans: Rakesh Roshan just confirmed that Krrish 4 is officially moving forward, with Hrithik Roshan set to direct.
The script is ready and the budgeting has been planned, and pre-production is in full swing.
Filming kicks off mid-2026, with Rakesh Roshan sharing that pre-production is much more extensive for this film due to its ambitious scale.
'Krrish 4' targeting a late 2027 release
Krrish 4 is aiming for a 2027 theatrical release, with shooting expected to wrap by the end of 2026.
After years of anticipation, it looks like the next chapter in the beloved superhero series is finally on track—so fans can get ready for more action (and nostalgia) soon!