Hrithik to direct 'Krrish 4;' filming begins mid-2026 Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Big news for Krrish fans: Rakesh Roshan just confirmed that Krrish 4 is officially moving forward, with Hrithik Roshan set to direct.

The script is ready and the budgeting has been planned, and pre-production is in full swing.

Filming kicks off mid-2026, with Rakesh Roshan sharing that pre-production is much more extensive for this film due to its ambitious scale.