Huber and Rigler shared pregnancy news before Croatia anniversary throwback
Entertainment
Adam Huber, who you might know from Dynasty, and his wife Rachel Rigler just shared that they're expecting their first child.
They made the announcement just one day before Rachel posted a sweet throwback to their Croatia wedding last year, on their first wedding anniversary.
Rigler relocating to Kansas City
The couple picked Croatia for their big day because it's special to Rachel: she lived there as a child while her dad was working overseas for the State Department.
Now, as they get ready for parenthood, Adam and Rachel are moving from Atlanta to Kansas City to be closer to her family and start this new adventure together.