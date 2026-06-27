'Huge responsibility': Huma Qureshi on recreating iconic song 'Ishq Kameena'

Actor's statement

'We were nervous, genuinely nervous...'

Speaking about recreating the iconic track, Qureshi said in a statement, "When this song came to us, we were just so excited to bring it back." "Ishq Kameena is massive, almost everyone has danced to it at some point, and that comes with a huge responsibility." "We were nervous, genuinely nervous. But we weren't trying to imitate the original." "We wanted to bring our own flavor while celebrating everything that made it iconic."