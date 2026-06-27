'Huge responsibility': Huma Qureshi on recreating iconic song 'Ishq Kameena'
What's the story
The team behind Baby Do Die Do has released the song Ishq Kameena, a recreation of one of Bollywood's most popular dance tracks. Originally released in 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Shakti: The Power, the song features Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh in the recreated version. On X (formerly Twitter), Qureshi shared the clip and wrote, "For Delhi kids we grew up dancing to these 90s songs...pinching myself that I get to recreate it."
Twitter Post
See Qureshi's post
For delhi kids we grew up dancing to these 90s songs .. pinching myself that I get to recreate it .. we love you @iamsrk and Aishwarya maam 🤍#IshqKameenapic.twitter.com/pX2BRKbwoh— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 27, 2026
Actor's statement
'We were nervous, genuinely nervous...'
Speaking about recreating the iconic track, Qureshi said in a statement, "When this song came to us, we were just so excited to bring it back." "Ishq Kameena is massive, almost everyone has danced to it at some point, and that comes with a huge responsibility." "We were nervous, genuinely nervous. But we weren't trying to imitate the original." "We wanted to bring our own flavor while celebrating everything that made it iconic."
Debut experience
'I'm so happy I got to do this...'
Singh added, "This is my first commercial promo Hindi song, and honestly, every day I have to pinch myself that this is happening." "Big shoes to fill in, fingers crossed. But I'm so happy I got to do this with Huma." "The energy between us just felt natural, it never felt like work. I think that comes through on screen."
Choreography insights
Remo D'Souza on preserving original's essence
The recreated version has been choreographed by filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza, who aimed to preserve the essence of the original while giving it a modern visual identity. Speaking about his approach, D'Souza said, "When Saqib came to me and said he wants to recreate Ishq Kameena for his film, we sat down and really worked through how to get the same feeling and yet retain the original vibe."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Baby Do Die Do'
Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem under the Saleem Siblings banner in association with Pune 04 Film. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah, and Himanshu Malik. It will be released in theaters on July 3.