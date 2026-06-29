'Yash has outdone himself': Huma Qureshi teases 'Toxic'
What's the story
Huma Qureshi, who will soon be seen in the much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, has praised her co-star Yash's dedication. In an interview with ABP Live, she revealed that she had watched a short cut of the film and was deeply impressed. The actor also promised fans an unforgettable cinematic experience. The movie is set to release on August 26.
Actor's perspective
Qureshi on her admiration for Yash
Qureshi said, "I think since I have worked with Yash in this film, I have become a bigger fan of his." "Earlier, I used to think that he is a massive star and has a big following. But when you see someone working and the way they work and the passion with which they work...I have learned a lot from them."
Teamwork
Team is working hard to meet expectations
Qureshi emphasized that the entire team, including director Geethu Mohandas, shares the same vision for Toxic. She said, "I feel their thinking, Geetu's thinking, all of our thinking is that there is no one who will come on the first date." "The movie should come out well whenever it should come. I think right now the whole team is working day and night to make sure that when audiences come to the theater, they get the best experience ever."
Film preview
What impressed Qureshi the most about 'Toxic'
Qureshi revealed that she had seen a brief cut of Toxic. "It's a cut where they have made a sequence of the entire film. And I can tell you that I have never seen such visuals." She added, "I think this will be the biggest treat that Yash fans will have. Yash has really outdone himself." The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.