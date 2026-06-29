'Yash has outdone himself': Huma Qureshi teases 'Toxic'

Teamwork

Team is working hard to meet expectations

Qureshi emphasized that the entire team, including director Geethu Mohandas, shares the same vision for Toxic. She said, "I feel their thinking, Geetu's thinking, all of our thinking is that there is no one who will come on the first date." "The movie should come out well whenever it should come. I think right now the whole team is working day and night to make sure that when audiences come to the theater, they get the best experience ever."