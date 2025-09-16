Huma Qureshi engaged to Rachit Singh? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi (39) has reportedly gotten engaged to acting coach Rachit Singh. The couple has been dating for over a year and often attends public events together. While neither of them has confirmed the news yet, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times that they are now engaged.

Engagement rumors Engagement rumors sparked by Akasa Singh's post The speculation about Qureshi and Singh's relationship started when their mutual friend, singer Akasa Singh, shared a candid photo with them. In her post, she congratulated the couple on their "little piece of heaven with the best name," Huma. She also thanked them for a wonderful night. This post fueled rumors of their engagement.

Birthday celebration The couple was recently spotted at these events Qureshi was also seen at Singh's intimate birthday celebration recently. He shared a picture from the event with the caption, "A Rose amongst two Thorns... thank u for the celebrations and birthday love." Before this, they were spotted wearing matching outfits at Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, further adding fuel to the relationship rumors.

About Singh Who is Rachit Singh? Singh is an acting coach who has reportedly worked with several Bollywood actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan. He also recently played Vedant in the web series Karmma Calling starring Varun Sood and Raveena Tandon.