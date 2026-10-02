Aneet Padda's 'Hunkkaar' to return with S02!
What's the story
The critically acclaimed crime thriller series Hunkkaar, co-directed by Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, is set to return for a second season. Kapadia confirmed the news in an interview with Zoom, stating that writing for the new season will begin soon. However, it remains uncertain if lead actors Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh will reprise their roles.
Director's insight
Kapadia on 'Hunkkaar's success and S02 plans
Kapadia expressed his surprise at the show's popularity, saying, "It is unfortunate that such a subject is deeply resonating with the audience."
He also revealed that there are no current plans to adapt Hunkkaar into a theatrical film.
"I have a couple of projects that I am working on. Of course, there will be a season two of Hunkkaar. We will get into writing at some point," he said.
Series overview
Recap of 'Hunkkaar's 1st season
Set in the fictional town of Kharganj, Madhya Pradesh, Hunkkaar revolves around 17-year-old Meenu Rawat (Padda), who accuses a powerful spiritual leader of sexual assault.
The series explores themes of justice and social issues, with ACP Jasleen Soni (Shaikh) leading the investigation.
The first season ends with the spiritual leader being found guilty and jailed for his crimes.
Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur also play pivotal roles in the series.
Production insights
More about the series and its cast
Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, Hunkkaar was backed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Purple Pebble Pictures.
Reportedly, the series was originally titled Nyay and was ready for release before Saiyaara. Thanks to the film's success, Hunkkaar gained attention and eventually premiered in September.
For Padda, it marks her first release of 2026 after a year-long hiatus from the screen. Her breakthrough film Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday was released in 2025 and earned ₹398.25 crore (India gross).