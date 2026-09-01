'Hunkkaar' thriller series starring Padda premieres on JioHotstar September 25
Get ready for Hunkkaar, a new thriller series dropping on JioHotstar on September 25.
Aneet Padda stars as Meenu Rawat, a teenager who stands up against Baapji, accused of assault.
Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a police inspector assigned to the case, and the teaser hints at bigger secrets waiting to unfold.
The cast also includes Ram Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayuub, Arjun Mathur, and Zoya Hussain.
Padda breakout 'Saiyaara' over ₹580 cr
Padda started with modeling and small roles, but really caught attention in Big Girls Don't Cry (2024) before her breakout in Saiyaara.
< em>Saiyaara became India's highest-grossing romantic film at over ₹580 crore worldwide, and Padda found praise for portraying a young songwriter with early-onset Alzheimer's.
Up next: she's starring in Maddock Films's horror comedy Shakti Shalini.