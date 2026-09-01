'Hunkkaar' thriller series starring Padda premieres on JioHotstar September 25

Get ready for Hunkkaar, a new thriller series dropping on JioHotstar on September 25.

Aneet Padda stars as Meenu Rawat, a teenager who stands up against Baapji, accused of assault.

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a police inspector assigned to the case, and the teaser hints at bigger secrets waiting to unfold.

The cast also includes Ram Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayuub, Arjun Mathur, and Zoya Hussain.