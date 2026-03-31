HYBE India launches nationwide auditions for new girl group

HYBE India online and in-person auditions

You can apply online or show up at in-person auditions happening in cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi. There'll also be pop-up events scouting even more talent.

Damien Woochang Lee, HYBE India's CEO, says they want to help Indian artists shine globally, India has never lacked talent or ambition—what's been missing is a consistent pathway to the global stage.

What we're building is that bridge: a system that allows us to nurture artists with intention, and to be seen, heard, and understood beyond borders. This audition is where that process begins.

More details will drop soon on HYBE India's website and socials.