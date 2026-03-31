HYBE India launches nationwide auditions for new girl group
HYBE India is on the hunt for fresh faces, launching nationwide auditions for a new girl group from March 31 to July 31, 2026.
Girls born between 2005 and 2011 can try out in vocals, rap, dance, acting, or modeling, so if you've got talent (or just want to give it a shot), this might be your moment.
HYBE India online and in-person auditions
You can apply online or show up at in-person auditions happening in cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi. There'll also be pop-up events scouting even more talent.
Damien Woochang Lee, HYBE India's CEO, says they want to help Indian artists shine globally, India has never lacked talent or ambition—what's been missing is a consistent pathway to the global stage.
What we're building is that bridge: a system that allows us to nurture artists with intention, and to be seen, heard, and understood beyond borders. This audition is where that process begins.
More details will drop soon on HYBE India's website and socials.