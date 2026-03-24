BTS's agency HYBE to conduct talent auditions in India

HYBE , the entertainment powerhouse behind K-pop sensation BTS , is on the lookout for fresh talent from India. The company will be holding auditions in major cities including Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, through its Indian arm. This initiative marks HYBE India 's official entry into India's talent ecosystem and aims to boost its global artist discovery efforts.

Strategy Adapting HYBE's artist development strategy to Indian context HYBE India plans to adapt its artist development strategy, known for finding and nurturing globally successful acts, to suit the Indian context. The company said in a statement, "As part of HYBE's globally proven 'multi-home, multi-genre' strategy, HYBE INDIA will localize the artist development approach." "With a legacy of shaping culturally resonant artists such as 21st-century pop icons BTS and global girl group KATSEYE," it added.

Details Online and offline auditions to be conducted The auditions will be conducted in a mix of online and offline formats. Although the schedule, eligibility criteria, and participation guidelines are yet to be announced, HYBE India has confirmed that physical auditions will take place in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Advertisement