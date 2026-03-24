BTS's agency HYBE to conduct talent auditions in India
What's the story
HYBE, the entertainment powerhouse behind K-pop sensation BTS, is on the lookout for fresh talent from India. The company will be holding auditions in major cities including Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, through its Indian arm. This initiative marks HYBE India's official entry into India's talent ecosystem and aims to boost its global artist discovery efforts.
Strategy
Adapting HYBE's artist development strategy to Indian context
HYBE India plans to adapt its artist development strategy, known for finding and nurturing globally successful acts, to suit the Indian context. The company said in a statement, "As part of HYBE's globally proven 'multi-home, multi-genre' strategy, HYBE INDIA will localize the artist development approach." "With a legacy of shaping culturally resonant artists such as 21st-century pop icons BTS and global girl group KATSEYE," it added.
Details
Online and offline auditions to be conducted
The auditions will be conducted in a mix of online and offline formats. Although the schedule, eligibility criteria, and participation guidelines are yet to be announced, HYBE India has confirmed that physical auditions will take place in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.
Global impact
Indian talents in global music groups
Indian talent has been steadily making its mark in Korean and global music groups. This includes Aria, a member of K-pop group X:IN and Sriya Lenka of BLACKSWAN. Meanwhile, KATSEYE, a global girl group formed by HYBE, features Lara Raj, an Indian-American singer of Tamil descent. Moreover, India is one of the biggest markets for K-pop.