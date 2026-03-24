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Home / News / Entertainment News / BTS's agency HYBE to conduct talent auditions in India
BTS's agency HYBE to conduct talent auditions in India
HYBE India will hold auditions in major cities

BTS's agency HYBE to conduct talent auditions in India

By Shreya Mukherjee
Mar 24, 2026
12:08 pm
What's the story

HYBE, the entertainment powerhouse behind K-pop sensation BTS, is on the lookout for fresh talent from India. The company will be holding auditions in major cities including Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune, through its Indian arm. This initiative marks HYBE India's official entry into India's talent ecosystem and aims to boost its global artist discovery efforts.

Strategy

Adapting HYBE's artist development strategy to Indian context

HYBE India plans to adapt its artist development strategy, known for finding and nurturing globally successful acts, to suit the Indian context. The company said in a statement, "As part of HYBE's globally proven 'multi-home, multi-genre' strategy, HYBE INDIA will localize the artist development approach." "With a legacy of shaping culturally resonant artists such as 21st-century pop icons BTS and global girl group KATSEYE," it added.

Details

Online and offline auditions to be conducted

The auditions will be conducted in a mix of online and offline formats. Although the schedule, eligibility criteria, and participation guidelines are yet to be announced, HYBE India has confirmed that physical auditions will take place in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

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Global impact

Indian talents in global music groups

Indian talent has been steadily making its mark in Korean and global music groups. This includes Aria, a member of K-pop group X:IN and Sriya Lenka of BLACKSWAN. Meanwhile, KATSEYE, a global girl group formed by HYBE, features Lara Raj, an Indian-American singer of Tamil descent. Moreover, India is one of the biggest markets for K-pop.

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