'I think I'm done with that...': Lopez on marriage after divorce
Jennifer Lopez surprised fans in Bilbao, Spain, when a fan proposed during her show and she replied, "I think I'm done with that. I've tried that a few times."
The comment comes just months after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized earlier last year.
Lopez was married to Affleck and has 2 children
Lopez, 55, has been married four times—most recently to Affleck. She also shares twins with Marc Anthony and was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez.
Her on-and-off relationship with Affleck started in the early 2000s before they finally married in Las Vegas in 2022 and split by August 2024.
Lopez's response to fan's proposal
After several high-profile relationships and marriages, Lopez's candid moment suggests she's ready to move on from the idea of marriage for now.
