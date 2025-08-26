'I unannounced visited Shah Rukh's home': Jamnadas Majethia Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Filmmaker and actor Jamnadas Majethia shared a candid moment about Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "I did something very wrong to him. One day, we showed up at his house (unannounced). That was not good though I did not understand it at the time."

Still, he's grateful for how Khan helped promote their film and calls him "such a gentleman."