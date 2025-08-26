'I unannounced visited Shah Rukh's home': Jamnadas Majethia
Filmmaker and actor Jamnadas Majethia shared a candid moment about Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "I did something very wrong to him. One day, we showed up at his house (unannounced). That was not good though I did not understand it at the time."
Still, he's grateful for how Khan helped promote their film and calls him "such a gentleman."
Majethia admits he was too excited
Majethia admitted he was too excited and visited Khan's home without warning—something he now realizes wasn't cool.
Despite the awkwardness, Khan went out of his way to support their movie, leaving Majethia feeling indebted.
Boman Irani on Khan's warmth
Shah Rukh is famous for being warm and genuinely funny on set.
Actor Boman Irani says Khan's door is always open (and so are the snack jars), plus he handles on-set goof-ups with humor instead of stress.
Irani described him as very giving and big-hearted, showing why so many in Bollywood respect him.