'Field of Dreams' editor Ian Crafford dies at 82
What's the story
Ian Crafford, the renowned film editor who worked on acclaimed movies such as John Boorman's Hope and Glory and Field of Dreams, has passed away. He died on July 22 due to cancer at his home in Brazil. He was 82. His son, Scott, revealed that Crafford started his career at Elstree Studios when he was just 17 and never returned to school after that.
Career beginnings
Crafford became the youngest 1st assistant editor in England
Crafford became the youngest first assistant editor in England, collaborating with notable editors like Ann Coates.
His diverse work included the sound and ADR departments; his son revealed that Sophia Loren once requested him for her ADR work.
He also contributed to sound effects for Monty Python and the Holy Grail in 1975.
One of his earliest editing credits was with Richard Burton on Medusa Touch.
Later career
His last film was the 2012 comedy 'The Hot Potato'
Crafford edited the 1983 James Bond film Never Say Never Again, directed by Irvin Kershner.
In 1985, he traveled to Brazil with Boorman for Emerald Forest's production and fell in love with the country where he later retired.
He received a BAFTA nomination for editing Hope and Glory.
He then moved to America, where he worked on Kevin Costner-starrer Field of Dreams, among others.
His last film was the 2012 comedy The Hot Potato.