Ibrahim Ali Khan prepares for intense action role in 'Sarzameen'
The Sarzameen trailer just dropped, and Ibrahim Ali Khan is grabbing attention as the intense antagonist Harman—complete with a striking beard and surma-lined eyes.
Set against the backdrop of conflict in Kashmir, this action-packed film lands on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025.
Ibrahim trained hard for the role
To bring Harman to life, Khan went through serious action training and slimmed down from 83kg to 77kg.
He spent hours perfecting fight scenes—a big shift from his rom-com debut in Nadaaniyan—and it really shows in the high-energy trailer.
Kajol plays a key character in the film
Directed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Dharma Productions, Sarzameen follows Colonel Vijay Menon (Prithviraj Sukumaran) on a mission to free Kashmir from terrorism.
Kajol plays Meera, another key character.
Expect gripping action, a strong cast, and plenty of suspense.