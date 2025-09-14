'Idli Kadai': Cast, crew, release date of Dhanush's directorial

Meet the cast and crew

Idli Kadai features a strong lineup: Arun Vijay as Ashwin, Sathyaraj as Vishnu Vardhan, Rajkiran as Sivanesan, Parthiben as Arivu (the cop), Samuthirakani as Marisami, Nithya Menen as Kayal, and Shalini Pandey playing Meera—alongside Dhanush himself as Murugan.

The music comes from GV Prakash Kumar, with Kiran Koushik handling cinematography and Prasanna GK on editing.

This one looks set to offer something fresh for Tamil cinema fans.