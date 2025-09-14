'Idli Kadai': Cast, crew, release date of Dhanush's directorial
Dhanush is stepping behind the camera for Idli Kadai, his fourth directorial venture landing in theaters on October 1.
The film has already sparked curiosity with its eye-catching character posters and upcoming audio launch, teasing a story that blends both rural and city vibes—though the actual plot is still under wraps.
Meet the cast and crew
Idli Kadai features a strong lineup: Arun Vijay as Ashwin, Sathyaraj as Vishnu Vardhan, Rajkiran as Sivanesan, Parthiben as Arivu (the cop), Samuthirakani as Marisami, Nithya Menen as Kayal, and Shalini Pandey playing Meera—alongside Dhanush himself as Murugan.
The music comes from GV Prakash Kumar, with Kiran Koushik handling cinematography and Prasanna GK on editing.
This one looks set to offer something fresh for Tamil cinema fans.