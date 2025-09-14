Agatha Christie visited India twice, confirms grandson
For years, everyone thought Agatha Christie—the queen of mysteries—never visited India.
But her grandson Mathew Prichard recently set the record straight: she actually came here twice, in 1960 and 1961.
This news is a fun twist for fans who've always wondered about her adventures beyond her books.
Details of her trips
Her first trip mixed work and discovery as she joined her archeologist husband Max Mallowan, stopping in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Nepal, and Karachi.
The second visit was pure vacation mode—she relaxed at Srinagar's Oberoi Palace Hotel and soaked up Kashmir's scenery before heading back to Delhi.
Letters, photos, and passport stamps shared by Prichard finally confirm these journeys—solving a real-life mystery about the world's most famous mystery writer!