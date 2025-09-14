Agatha Christie visited India twice, confirms grandson

Details of her trips

Her first trip mixed work and discovery as she joined her archeologist husband Max Mallowan, stopping in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Nepal, and Karachi.

The second visit was pure vacation mode—she relaxed at Srinagar's Oberoi Palace Hotel and soaked up Kashmir's scenery before heading back to Delhi.

Letters, photos, and passport stamps shared by Prichard finally confirm these journeys—solving a real-life mystery about the world's most famous mystery writer!