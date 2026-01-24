Pro-humanity, not pro-Pakistan: 'Ikkis' actor defends film

Film's message

'Ikkis' is a pro-humanity film, says Khanna

Khanna emphasized that Ikkis is an anti-war film. "It is a pro-humanity film." She added, "For me, a good war film is an anti-war film. What makes me happy is that thanks to this film, more people are going to know the story of Arun Khetarpal." "These days, we are so lost in this whole jargon of animosity, enemy camp etc. This particular film reflects a lot beyond it. It is a moving story of a father and son."