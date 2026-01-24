Pro-humanity, not pro-Pakistan: 'Ikkis' actor defends film
Ekavali Khanna, who recently starred in Ikkis, has defended the film against allegations of being pro-Pakistan. The movie has been criticized by some netizens for allegedly portraying Pakistan positively. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khanna said the film is "definitely not a pro-Pakistani film at any level." "I found these accusations a bit absurd, and I do not want to give them too much importance."
'Ikkis' is a pro-humanity film, says Khanna
Khanna emphasized that Ikkis is an anti-war film. "It is a pro-humanity film." She added, "For me, a good war film is an anti-war film. What makes me happy is that thanks to this film, more people are going to know the story of Arun Khetarpal." "These days, we are so lost in this whole jargon of animosity, enemy camp etc. This particular film reflects a lot beyond it. It is a moving story of a father and son."
Khanna's response to comparisons with 'Dhurandhar'
When asked about the difference between Ikkis and Dhurandhar, another film that depicts Pakistan, Khanna said she would choose Ikkis "creatively and in terms of sensitivity." "Dhurandhar is a hugely mounted film. I am happy with the success it has achieved." She also praised Aditya Dhar, director of Dhurandhar, as a "powerful" filmmaker who tells "convincing stories."
Know more about 'Ikkis'
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis was released on January 1. It tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, who was martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Agastya Nanda plays Khetarpal, while Dharmendra portrays his father. The film explores themes of patriotism and humanity in war, with Jaideep Ahlawat's character depicted as a kind and understanding Pakistani officer. Khanna was paired opposite Ahlawat in the film.