CBFC grants 'Ikkis' U/A certificate after a few changes

The upcoming war drama, Ikkis, featuring Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda , has received a U/A 13+ rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after making some necessary changes. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is based on the true story of Arun Khetarpal's bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It will be released on Thursday.

Modifications made 'Ikkis' underwent several changes for certification To secure its certification, Ikkis had to make several modifications. These included the removal of a 15-second dialogue about India-Pakistan relations, the addition of credits for the Poona Horse Regiment, Colonel Hanut Singh, and the tank crew in both text and voiceover in the opening disclaimer. The filmmakers also had to blur alcohol brand names and include anti-smoking warnings.

Distribution strategy 'Ikkis' to be showcased in one-third of theaters According to a source, Jio Studios has requested that Ikkis be showcased in around one-third of theaters. The source told Bollywood Hungama, "Ikkis is distributed by Jio Studios, which is also the distributor as well as the producer of Dhurandhar." "Hence, they have no qualms now if Dhurandhar's shows reduce since the Ranveer Singh starrer has already done huge business. Moreover, it will enter its fifth week on Friday, January 2."