'I'll do anything for Aryan, SRK': Arshad on 'The Bads'
Arshad Warsi recently shared why he's on board for Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, saying, "Maine kiya abhi, Aryan ke liye kiya aur King ke liye because I like Aryan and Shah Rukh. I like those people. If they'll ask me, I'll do it."
He added that if they ask him to join a project, he's happy to do it.
The show also features Lakshya, Sahher Bamba, Anya Singh, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal.
Warsi is currently shooting for 'Pathaan 2'
Warsi is also part of Siddharth Anand's big film King with Shah Rukh Khan.
He called SRK a "the Pathaan actor is a good host and a wonderful human being." and praised his warmth as a host.
King is set to release on December 24, 2026.
On Aryan and Suhana
Warsi had only good things to say about both Aryan and his sister Suhana Khan: "There's not an ounce of bad behavior in both of them. They are bound to succeed. There's too much goodwill going on."