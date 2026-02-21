'I'll do anything for Aryan, SRK': Arshad on 'The Bads' Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Arshad Warsi recently shared why he's on board for Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, saying, "Maine kiya abhi, Aryan ke liye kiya aur King ke liye because I like Aryan and Shah Rukh. I like those people. If they'll ask me, I'll do it."

He added that if they ask him to join a project, he's happy to do it.

The show also features Lakshya, Sahher Bamba, Anya Singh, Rajat Bedi, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal.