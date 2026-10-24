GV Prakash Kumar-Kayadu Lohar's 'Immortal' heads to OTT
What's the story
The romantic horror film Immortal, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Kayadu Lohar, will make its digital premiere on SonyLIV on October 30. The streaming platform announced the news via social media with the caption, "Oru pudhu ulagam... Oru IMMORTAL kadhal!" (A new world... an immortal love story). The film had a theatrical release on September 4.
Film overview
Cast and crew of 'Immortal'
Immortal is a blend of romance and supernatural mystery. The story revolves around a young man who finds affordable accommodation with a woman hiding a dangerous secret.
The film also stars TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, and Pema Tsamchoe in supporting roles.
It is written and directed by Mariappan Chinna and produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under AK Film Factory.
Statement
'Immortal' was an ambitious project for Kumar
Talking about the film, Kumar earlier said, "Immortal is a relatively new genre for Tamil cinema. It's a vampire film. It hasn't been explored much in Tamil cinema. It's a fantasy mystery survival thriller."
"We waited for a year for CG alone. The producer told us that we would shoot for a year and that we would wait for a year for CG. Only then would this film be released."