GV Prakash Kumar-Kayadu Lohar's 'Immortal' heads to OTT

Immortal is a blend of romance and supernatural mystery. The story revolves around a young man who finds affordable accommodation with a woman hiding a dangerous secret.

The film also stars TM Karthik, Kumar Natarajan, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Aaditya Kathir, Arshu Maharjan, and Pema Tsamchoe in supporting roles.

It is written and directed by Mariappan Chinna and produced by Arunkumar Dhanasekaran under AK Film Factory.