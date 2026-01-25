Imran Khan reveals why he was dropped from 'Bhavesh Joshi'

Actor Imran Khan , who recently made his acting comeback through a cameo in Happy Patel, has revealed that he had auditioned for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra 's Delhi-6 before his debut in Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Naa. However, the makers opted for a more established actor. He also spoke about being dropped from Vikramaditya Motwane 's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Film reflections Why Khan was dropped from 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' Khan revealed that he was dropped after the failure of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He told PTI, "In the aftermath of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, I got dropped from the film. So, that was also out of my hands, out of my control." "The film turned out well. It's one of those films that's unique and original; somebody has tried to push the boundaries of what we normally get to do, and I appreciate that." Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor replaced Khan.

Audition details Khan's audition for 'Delhi 6' and its aftermath Speaking about Delhi-6, Khan said, "At the time, they didn't want to put the money on a new person, on an untested, unproven person." "I was very excited to have been a part of it; I did want the part very much. I was quite devastated that I did not get the part." The film, released in 2009, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. It received mixed reviews and was a box office failure.

