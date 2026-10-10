When will Imran Khan's 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' release?

Khan told Hindustan Times, "We have been told that they intend to release it in mid-December, on December 18, so we are rushing to finish the post-production and deliver it to them on time."

"Since it's OTT, not theatrical, I don't think the date makes any difference. I'm just glad that we can finally share this film with everyone."

The actor's last lead movie was Katti Batti (2015).