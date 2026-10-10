When will Imran Khan's 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' release?
What's the story
Imran Khan, who is making a comeback to acting after a decade, has revealed that his upcoming film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is eyeing a mid-December release. The film was earlier slated for an early 2026 release on a leading OTT platform but has now been pushed to the holiday season. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Release details
The date doesn't make a difference: Khan
Khan told Hindustan Times, "We have been told that they intend to release it in mid-December, on December 18, so we are rushing to finish the post-production and deliver it to them on time."
"Since it's OTT, not theatrical, I don't think the date makes any difference. I'm just glad that we can finally share this film with everyone."
The actor's last lead movie was Katti Batti (2015).
Recent appearance
His 1st project after a long hiatus
Earlier this year, Khan made a cameo appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.
The film was backed by Aamir Khan and co-directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.
This marked his return to the screen after a long hiatus.
Meanwhile, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is directed by Danish Aslam and is a mature romantic comedy.