Imran Khan's comeback film in limbo after deportation notice?
What's the story
The release of Imran Khan's much-anticipated comeback film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, is likely to be deferred due to the actor's recent deportation notice. The Mumbai Police and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice on Thursday, asking him to leave India by October 28. This came after his participation in a protest in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
Release delay
'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' likely to be postponed
The notice has cast a shadow over the release of Khan's upcoming film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. The movie was scheduled to release on December 18 but is now likely to be deferred.
Sources told Mid-Day that the Netflix movie is likely to be deferred and its promotional campaign put on hold until there is clarity on the matter.
Legal troubles
Detained for protesting in Mumbai
Khan was detained on October 10 for participating in a protest at August Kranti Maidan, demanding the resignation of the CEC.
Although he was released the same evening, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused him of violating Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.
The deportation notice against him was issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
Notably, Khan had told the media that he had no demands, and he was not representing any political organization.