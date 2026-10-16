Imran Khan's comeback film in limbo after deportation notice?

Khan was detained on October 10 for participating in a protest at August Kranti Maidan, demanding the resignation of the CEC.

Although he was released the same evening, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accused him of violating Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) provisions and visa conditions.

The deportation notice against him was issued under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Notably, Khan had told the media that he had no demands, and he was not representing any political organization.