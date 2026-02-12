Centre bans 25 OTT platforms for circulating 'obscene, vulgar content'

In a major crackdown, the Indian government has blocked 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms for allegedly violating provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The platforms include popular names such as ALTBalaji (ALTT) and Ullu. The ban was announced by Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, February 11.

Details MIB took action in consultation with other ministries The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and child and women's welfare bodies, took this action. The platforms were accused of streaming "obscene, vulgar and in some cases pornographic content" under the garb of entertainment. Following the ban order, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have been directed to block public access to these apps.

Banned platforms List of banned platforms The list of banned platforms includes ALTT, Ullu, Big Shots App, Desiflix, and Boomex. Other names include NeonX VIP, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, and Bull App. The government has also included ShowHit, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, and Look Entertainment in its order. Fugi, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, Triflicks, and Mojflix are on the list, too.

Legal grounds Know about legal violations The government has cited violations of Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, which deal with publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. The platforms are also accused of violating the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Officials have noted that much of the content on these platforms lacked "substantial narratives or social relevance," relying instead on explicit offerings to drive ratings and subscriptions.

