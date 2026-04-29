India seeks Mythos access for domestic firms, citing cyber risks Entertainment Apr 29, 2026

India is pushing to get access for its homegrown companies to Anthropic's Mythos AI model, negotiating with both the US and Anthropic.

The aim is to level the playing field while keeping key infrastructure secure.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently flagged cyber risks linked to Mythos, saying the government is teaming up with CERT-In to boost digital safety.