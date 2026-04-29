India seeks Mythos access for domestic firms, citing cyber risks
Entertainment
India is pushing to get access for its homegrown companies to Anthropic's Mythos AI model, negotiating with both the US and Anthropic.
The aim is to level the playing field while keeping key infrastructure secure.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently flagged cyber risks linked to Mythos, saying the government is teaming up with CERT-In to boost digital safety.
Glasswing exclusion worries, eternal 174cr profit
India being left out of Anthropic's Project Glasswing has sparked some security worries.
On another note, Eternal (the parent company of Blinkit) just posted a strong quarter: profits hit ₹174 crore and revenue soared, thanks in part to Blinkit's big jump in order value, and a promising outlook from CEO Albinder Dhindsa.