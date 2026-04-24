'Krishnavataram' is a trilogy

'Krishnavataram' to release in English in US, UK, Canada

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:34 pm Apr 24, 202601:34 pm

What's the story

The Indian historical epic, Krishnavataram, will be released worldwide on May 7. The film depicts the life of the Hindu God Lord Krishna and is the first part of a planned trilogy. The chapters are titled Hridayam (The Heart), Manaha (The Mind), and Atman (The Soul). Variety confirmed that it will be released in English two weeks later in the US, UK, and Canada.