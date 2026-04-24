'Krishnavataram' to release in English in US, UK, Canada
What's the story
The Indian historical epic, Krishnavataram, will be released worldwide on May 7. The film depicts the life of the Hindu God Lord Krishna and is the first part of a planned trilogy. The chapters are titled Hridayam (The Heart), Manaha (The Mind), and Atman (The Soul). Variety confirmed that it will be released in English two weeks later in the US, UK, and Canada.
Production details
About the film and its cast ensemble
Krishnavataram is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment. The film also stars Poonam Shroff and Parth Gajjar of Athasrikatha Motion Pictures. The cast includes Siddharth Gupta as Krishna, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha, Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini.
Promotional campaign
Film's trailers have received around 8 million views
The film's marketing strategy has focused on community engagement rather than traditional media advertising. This approach includes outreach through temples and cultural organizations to create a participatory audience ahead of its release. The trailers for the film in various languages have reportedly garnered around eight million views, with significant interest from Indian diaspora communities.
Global impact
Kurup is grateful for the love and attention received
Kurup, the founder and producer at Creativeland Studios Entertainment, expressed gratitude for the love and attention received by Krishnavataram. He said in a statement, "The response so far suggests that audiences globally are ready for something deeply rooted yet universal." The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.