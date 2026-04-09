Indian film industry debates fixed versus flexible windows for streaming
The Indian film industry is trying to agree on how long movies should stay in theaters before hitting streaming platforms.
Some want a fixed wait, like eight weeks, while others prefer a flexible approach that depends on how well a movie does at the box office.
Theater owners in South India are pushing for longer gaps, but many believe flexibility could help more people watch and boost revenue.
Industry leaders call for tailored windows
Industry leaders say there's no one-size-fits-all answer because Indian films and audiences are so diverse.
Ashish Misra from Cinepolis India said that predictability helps with planning, while other stakeholders argued that timelines should vary by film type and performance.
Others point out that what works for Hindi movies might not suit Tamil or Telugu releases, so some suggest customizing the window based on each film's performance.