Oscars 2026: 'Kantara,' 'Tanvi the Great' qualify for Best Picture

As the 98th Academy Awards draw near, Indian cinema has made a significant impact by securing spots on the eligibility list for Best Picture. Rishab Shetty 's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher 's Tanvi The Great are among the 201 feature films that have qualified for this prestigious category. This was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), reported Variety.

Eligibility details Films met additional eligibility criteria for Best Picture To qualify for the Best Picture race, films must meet several additional eligibility criteria set by the Academy. These include submission of a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form, a qualifying theatrical run, and compliance with at least two of four inclusion standards established by the Academy. Additionally, they were required to secure theatrical runs in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets within 45 days of their 2025 debut.

Film details 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and 'Tanvi the Great' in contention Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1﻿ serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster, exploring the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu. Shetty plays Berme, a guardian who protects the Kantara forest and its tribal communities. On the other hand, Tanvi The Great tells the story of Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), a girl with autism who dreams of serving in the Indian Army like her late father. Kher also stars in this film alongside Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani.