India's Sunburn Festival to debut in Abu Dhabi in 2026
Big news for EDM fans: India's iconic Sunburn Festival is set to make its first international splash in Abu Dhabi in December 2026.
This marks a big step for Indian music culture, as Sunburn aims to join the ranks of global festivals like Tomorrowland and Ultra.
The Abu Dhabi event will run alongside the original India edition, expanding Sunburn's reach beyond home turf.
The festival's journey and its global impact
The new festival is a team-up between BookMyShow and Ethara, signaling a push into the Middle East's growing entertainment scene.
Since starting out in Goa back in 2007, Sunburn has become huge—pulling top DJs and massive crowds every year.
Taking the party abroad isn't just about more music; it's about building global connections and showing how South Asia and the Middle East are becoming important parts of the international EDM ecosystem.