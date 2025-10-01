India's Sunburn Festival to debut in Abu Dhabi in 2026

The festival's journey and its global impact

The new festival is a team-up between BookMyShow and Ethara, signaling a push into the Middle East's growing entertainment scene.

Since starting out in Goa back in 2007, Sunburn has become huge—pulling top DJs and massive crowds every year.

Taking the party abroad isn't just about more music; it's about building global connections and showing how South Asia and the Middle East are becoming important parts of the international EDM ecosystem.