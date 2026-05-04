Luxurious cars, lavish properties: Inside Vijay's ₹600cr worth empire

Actor-politician Vijay 's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, according to early trends on Monday. The actor is leading in both Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur. Vijay, who stepped into showbiz as a child actor in 1984, has built a luxurious empire over his long, inimitable career. The actor declared a net worth of ₹624 crore in his election affidavit. Let's take a deep dive into his affluent life.

Asset details Breakdown of his high-value investments and bank deposits The Leo actor's movable assets are valued at ₹404 crore and immovable assets at ₹220 crore, reported Times Now. His estranged wife, Sangeetha, boasts a separate net worth of ₹15.76 crore. The affidavit also reveals details about his high-end vehicles, jewelry holdings, and extensive real estate portfolio across Tamil Nadu. Vijay's movable assets comprise various bank deposits, fixed deposits, and investments. His major holdings include a significant deposit with the Indian Overseas Bank in Saligramam worth ₹213 crore.

Lifestyle assets Luxury vehicles and fixed deposits His investment portfolio includes shares in Jaya Nagar Property Pvt Ltd (₹19.69 lakh), Indian Overseas Bank (₹9,600), and Sun Paper Mill Ltd (₹25,000). He also has fixed deposits with Axis Bank (₹40 crore), HDFC Bank (₹20 crore), and State Bank of India (₹15 crore). Vijay owns several luxury vehicles, including a BMW 530 (2020), Toyota Lexus 350 (2024), Toyota Vellfire (2024), BMW i7 (2024), Maruti Swift (2024) and a TVS XL Super bike.

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Property holdings The actor owns several properties His jewelry holdings include 883gm of gold and silver articles worth ₹15 lakh. The total sub-value of his jewelry is ₹1.2 crore. Vijay's immovable assets include agricultural land in Vattapatti village near Kodaikanal, non-agricultural land in Porur, Saligramam and Neelankarai. His commercial property portfolio spans locations like Parivakkam, Thyagaraya Nagar, Sholinganallur and Koppur in Chennai. He also owns residential properties across 10 locations, including prime areas such as Neelankarai, Saligramam, Mylapore, and Egmore.

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