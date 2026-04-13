'Insidious 6' gets new title, trailer drops soon

The sixth installment of the popular horror franchise Insidious has been officially titled Insidious: Out of the Further . A creative title reveal was recently held at a public event in Los Angeles, where performers dressed in white and red clothes formed letters to spell out the film's new name. The first official trailer for this highly anticipated film will be released on Monday (US time).

Film insights Cast and plot of 'Insidious: Out of the Further' The official synopsis of Insidious: Out of the Further reads, "A trio of stalkers infiltrate a quiet suburb and force a new family into the astral plane, where they uncover a terrifying truth: the Further is bleeding into the real world." The film stars Amelia Eve, Island Austin, Sam Spruell, Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Laura Gordon. Lin Shaye will reprise her iconic role as Elise Rainier from previous installments.

Production insights When will 'Insidious: Out of the Further' hit theaters? Insidious: Out of the Further will be released in the US on August 21, 2026. The film was initially scheduled to release on August 29, 2025, but was later pushed to its current date. Filming for the movie began in late September 2025 and wrapped up in November of that year, as confirmed by writer-director Jacob Chase on Instagram.

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