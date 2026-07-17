Insomniac unveils 'Marvel's Wolverine' trailer, confirms PS5 exclusivity, US screenings
Entertainment
Insomniac Games just revealed a fresh trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, showing off some seriously intense action with Logan, Sabretooth, and Lady Deathstrike.
The game lands exclusively on PS5, and if you're in the US you can catch the trailer in select theaters before Christopher Nolan's Odyssey starting Friday.
'Marvel's Wolverine' editions from ₹4,999
Marvel's Wolverine features a straightforward, story-driven adventure across global locations.
You can pick between the Standard Edition (₹4,999) or Digital Deluxe Edition (₹5,599), which includes five exclusive suits and early unlocks for classic gear.
The story follows Logan coming out of retirement to rejoin Team X as he fights to reclaim his identity, so get ready for a gritty comeback.