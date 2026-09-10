International Film Festival Jammu and Kashmir spotlights Dogri cinema
Entertainment
The International Film Festival Jammu and Kashmir (IIFJK) just put Dogri cinema and culture front and center in Jammu.
During the IIFJK event, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar honored local filmmakers, producers, and artists who keep Dogri storytelling alive.
Attendees got to catch a special screening of IKKIS and enjoy vibrant cultural performances.
Tribute highlights Dogri language preservation
The festival also paid tribute to landmark Dogri films like the first-ever Dogri-featured film Gallan Hoiyan Beetiya along with Maa Ni Mildi, Reet, and Chann Mahi.
With dignitaries, film community members, and students joining in, it was a heartfelt reminder of how Dogri cinema helps preserve regional language and culture.