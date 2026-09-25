Who is Clayface? Exploring the DC villain's origin
What's the story
DC Studios's upcoming horror film, Clayface, will feature Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, a rising actor who undergoes a terrifying transformation after a brutal attack. The character of Clayface has been a part of Gotham since 1940 and has had various iterations over the years. The film recently got its final trailer and is set to hit theaters on October 23.
Character history
Who are the original Clayfaces?
The first iteration of Clayface was Basil Karlo, introduced in Detective Comics #40 in 1940. He was an actor who turned into a villain after being enraged by a remake of a film he starred in.
His character had no supernatural powers.
The second version, Matt Hagen, appeared in Detective Comics #298 in 1961 as a treasure hunter who gained shape-shifting abilities from an unknown substance.
Character traits
Clayface has been both a villain and a Batman ally
Over the years, Clayface has been a formidable opponent with his ability to impersonate people, reshape his body, and draw on enormous strength.
Some stories have even portrayed him as an ally to Batman, leaving room for sympathy and redemption.
The upcoming film will explore Hagen's journey from childhood in Gotham to becoming a Hollywood leading man.
Film insights
What to expect from the upcoming film
The film will follow Hagen's journey after a crime boss disfigures him. An experimental treatment restores his appearance but affects his grip on reality, leading him toward revenge.
The movie is directed by James Watkins with a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. Apart from Harries, it also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan.
It will be a part of the DCU.