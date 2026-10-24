Nurse reveals Saif Ali Khan's attacker asked for ₹1 crore
What's the story
The trial in the January 2025 attack case on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence has begun. The family's staff nurse, who has been working with Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for over five years, identified accused Mohammed Shariful in court as the intruder who allegedly attempted to rob their home. The nurse was the first witness to testify in this high-profile case.
Testimony details
What happened on the night of the incident
The nurse, who is also the complainant in this case, recalled the events from that day, when an intruder allegedly broke into their home and attacked several people, including Khan.
She testified that she was assigned to their younger son, Jeh.
Her testimony reportedly echoed what she had previously told police about being awakened by a sound around 2:00am on that fateful night.
Attack details
The intruder attacked with a hexa blade
The nurse testified that she initially thought Kapoor Khan was in the bathroom when she saw its light on.
However, upon sensing something was amiss, she saw a shadow of a man wearing a cap moving toward Jeh's bed.
The intruder attacked her with a hexa blade, injuring two of her fingers.
He also ordered her to remain quiet and said she could not leave the room.
When asked what he wanted, he allegedly demanded money and said, "₹1 crore."
Family's response
Khan immediately confronted the man
The commotion eventually woke Jeh's nanny, who was in the room.
The nurse said the nanny managed to step out of the room and raise an alarm, waking Khan and Kapoor Khan.
When they rushed toward the area after hearing the disturbance, Khan confronted the intruder.
He asked him who he was and what he wanted, but Shariful allegedly attacked him during their confrontation.
Escape and hospitalization
Khan was later taken to hospital for treatment
Despite the attack, Khan managed to overpower the intruder for some time.
The family and staff locked themselves in another room while other employees arrived after hearing the commotion.
The accused allegedly escaped through the main door.
Khan sustained injuries to his back, hand, and neck and was later taken to hospital for treatment.
The trial began on Friday after Shariful's second attempt to plead guilty was rejected by the court.