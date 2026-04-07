Iranian musician plays tar outside power plant amid Trump's threat
What's the story
Amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, Iranian musician Ali Ghamsari has been seen performing near a power facility as a form of protest against potential strikes on civilian infrastructure. The performance comes after US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum warning of large-scale strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday night (US time).
Protest through music
'I hope sound of my tar can help...'
In a video shared online, Ghamsari is seen seated on a traditional mat, playing the tar, a long-necked, waisted instrument central to Persian classical music. He spoke about his location in the video and said, "I hope the sound of my tar can have an impact on peace, help keep the lights in the homes from going out." The Iranian Embassy in the Netherlands also shared this video.
Twitter Post
See the video here
Iranian musician Ali— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 7, 2026
Ghamsari has staged a sit-inoutside the Damavand power plant in protest against US and Israeli threats to target vital infrastructure.
Ghamsari said he would remain at the site and play music there in hopes of helping prevent attacks on energy facilities. pic.twitter.com/0aYBaP4CNW
Ultimatum details
Trump warns Iran to make a deal by Tuesday
In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump warned Iran to make a deal by Tuesday or face dire consequences. He wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah." In another post, he wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"