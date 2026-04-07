Iranian musician plays tar outside power plant amid Trump's threat

Protest through music

'I hope sound of my tar can help...'

In a video shared online, Ghamsari is seen seated on a traditional mat, playing the tar, a long-necked, waisted instrument central to Persian classical music. He spoke about his location in the video and said, "I hope the sound of my tar can have an impact on peace, help keep the lights in the homes from going out." The Iranian Embassy in the Netherlands also shared this video.