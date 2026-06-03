'Irumudi' glimpse shows Teja as imperfect but devoted father Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

A fresh glimpse for Irumudi just dropped, showing Ravi Teja in a new light as a dad who's not perfect but will do anything for his daughter (played by Baby Nakshathra).

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this family entertainer leans into heartfelt moments and real emotions, moving away from Teja's usual action-packed roles.