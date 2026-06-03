'Irumudi' glimpse shows Teja as imperfect but devoted father
Entertainment
A fresh glimpse for Irumudi just dropped, showing Ravi Teja in a new light as a dad who's not perfect but will do anything for his daughter (played by Baby Nakshathra).
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, this family entertainer leans into heartfelt moments and real emotions, moving away from Teja's usual action-packed roles.
Poster shows Teja in Ayyappa attire
The first poster showed Teja dressed in Ayyappa Swami attire at a lively religious procession, hinting at strong cultural vibes.
Priya Bhavani Shankar plays his wife, with Sai Kumar and Ajay Ghosh joining the cast.
GV Prakash Kumar handles the music.
Irumudi