Is there an unreleased cut version of 'Stranger Things' S05?

Ever since Volume 2 of Stranger Things 5 came out, fans have been demanding that Netflix release "unseen footage." Episodes 5-7 have received flak from many viewers, leading many to believe that their favorite characters' storylines were butchered, and if the unreleased cut came out, the show would feel more well-rounded. People have been commenting, "release unreleased cut" on social media, and a similar petition on Change.org has received over 3,45,599 signs. But is there any deleted footage?

Petition Mr. Clarke actor has already shut rumors down The petition claims that "they must have cut out a lot of scenes from volume 2 and from our loved characters." However, there's no concrete evidence to support these claims. Randy Havens, who plays Mr. Clarke, has also spoken. On Instagram, he wrote that there's no "secret Snyder cut," warning fans not to believe everything they read online. "Snyder cut" refers to a 2017 campaign for Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder's Justice League cut after he left the project.

Evidence Fans pointed to IMDb's longer runtime listings Fans have pointed to IMDb's longer runtime listings for some of the new episodes as evidence of cut scenes. However, these extended runtimes seen before the official release were never confirmed to be accurate in the first place. In other instances, fans have criticized certain scenes in the new episodes and claimed that so-called missing scenes would have clarified these plot points. Twitter users have been calling Volume 2 "rushed," and listing cut scenes and storylines, citing "reliable sources."

Controversy 'The Bridge' episode sparked controversy among fans The seventh episode of S05, titled The Bridge, has been particularly controversial due to a scene where Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) comes out as gay. Some fans found the scene awkwardly written. On IMDb, The Bridge currently has a rating of 5.5/10, making it the lowest-rated episode in the series' history. However, it's unclear if homophobic backlash contributed to this rating.