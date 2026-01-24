'Piece of my heart': Ishaan reacts to 'Homebound' Oscars exit

Actor Ishaan Khatter has penned an emotional note on social media after his film Homebound missed out on a nomination for the 98th Academy Awards . The movie was produced by Karan Johar , Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. It was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

Emotional tribute 'Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart' Khatter took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Homebound. In his post, he wrote, "Homebound is and always was a piece of my heart." "It's a story that took us through a journey inward after daring to look outside the bubble we identify ourselves in." "As difficult a reality as it mirrors, this film has always ultimately been hopeful to me in every way I can relate to it, as a human being."

Director's impact Khatter expressed gratitude to Ghaywan and the team Khatter also thanked Ghaywan for his guidance during the film's making. He wrote, "@neeraj.ghaywan I love you, brother. There are very few people I can say this about but I know I can always trust your conscience as a yardstick." "Love to all the heroes behind the camera and to all of you who owned this film and spoke of it like your own," he added.

Advertisement

Oscar nomination 'Homebound' was shortlisted for the Oscars but missed out Homebound was shortlisted in the International Feature Film category at the upcoming Oscars alongside entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia. The final nominations were announced on Thursday, with Homebound missing out on a spot. The five films that made it to the final shortlist are The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sentimental Value (Norway), Sirat (Spain), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Advertisement