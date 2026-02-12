Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ishqnama' to release in July, see first look
Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill has announced her upcoming film Ishqnama, calling it a "true story of true lovers." The movie will hit theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026. The announcement was made via social media, where Gill shared the first look from the movie. The romantic drama is based on real events and is set against the tumultuous backdrop of India and Pakistan.
In one of the images shared by Gill, she is seen embracing an injured Jayy Randhawa. Her face is filled with pain, resilience, and devotion. The other image shows her in a radiant bridal avatar draped in traditional Punjabi attire. Fans took to the comments section to praise Gill and express excitement about the film.
Gill rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. She started her modeling career in 2015 with a music video called Shiv Di Kitaab and made her Punjabi film debut in 2017 with Sat Shri Akaal England. Her filmography includes Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Thank You for Coming.