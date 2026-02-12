'Ishqnama' releases on July 24, 2026

Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ishqnama' to release in July, see first look

By Isha Sharma 05:27 pm Feb 12, 2026

Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill has announced her upcoming film Ishqnama, calling it a "true story of true lovers." The movie will hit theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026. The announcement was made via social media, where Gill shared the first look from the movie. The romantic drama is based on real events and is set against the tumultuous backdrop of India and Pakistan.