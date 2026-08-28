J. Cole cancels Sacramento concert after crew member's death
What's the story
Grammy-winning rapper J. Cole (41) has canceled his Sacramento concert following the tragic death of a crew member in a truck accident. The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento announced the cancellation just hours before the performance on Thursday night (local time). "Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning, J. Cole's show scheduled for tonight, August 27, at Golden 1 Center has been canceled," read an official statement from the venue.
Accident specifics
Truck carrying Cole's equipment overturned
The accident occurred on Interstate 5 in Yolo County, California, in the early morning.
An overturned big rig carrying Cole's equipment was driven by the victim, identified as 66-year-old Jarlath Parkinson from South Carolina.
The truck reportedly drifted onto the right shoulder and lost control while trying to get back on the road before overturning.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, authorities confirmed.
Concert details
Refunds for the canceled show
The canceled concert was part of Cole's The Fall-Off World Tour, which has over 40 stops scheduled until December 12.
Despite the setback, he is still scheduled to perform at Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena on September 1 and at Intuit Dome on September 3 in Inglewood.
Ticketmaster buyers will receive automatic refunds for the canceled Sacramento show, while others must seek refunds from their original point of purchase.